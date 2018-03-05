Polyaspartic Coatings market to be worth US$819.0 mn by 2025

Transparency Market Research in one of its latest reports reveals the global polyaspartic coatings market to be largely consolidated led by a handful of players. The intense competition in the market has compelled players to introduce differentiator products. Mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances are also key growth strategies adopted by companies in this market.

Prominent participants in the polyaspartic coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sika Corporation, The Sherwin Williams Company, Covestro AG, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., and Rust-Oleum Corporation.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24056

As per estimations of a TMR report, the global polyaspartic coatings market will clock a CAGR of 6.6% between 2016 and 2025, for the demand in the market to be worth US$819.0 mn by the end of 2025. The market was valued at US$463.5 mn in 2016.

Based on technology, solvent based is currently the leading segment. However, water based technology is likely to emerge as a key segment in the upcoming years. Construction and transportation are the leading end-use segments of polyaspartic coatings market. Vis-à-vis volume, North America held a significant share in the polyaspartic coatings market in 2016. Driven by the growth in the U.S., the region is anticipated to retain its dominant position over the forecast period.

Attributes of Corrosion Prevention Make Polyaspartic Coatings Preferable for Harsh Environments

Despite being a new product in the paints & coating market, the demand for polyaspartic coatings is gaining momentum, says a TMR analyst. Polyaspartic coatings display features of high durability and hardness that make them preferable over other coatings such as epoxy and polyurethane. Polyaspartic coatings occur as a 2-part system, and are derived by mixing resin with a catalyst in order to initiate a curing reaction that leads to hardening of the materials. Reduced drying times, odorless, long pot life, greater film thickness, low color values, and high compatibility with most surfaces are some other features of polyaspartic coatings that make them preferable over other coatings for concrete floor applications. Polyaspartic coatings based flooring safeguards against corrosion for bridges and other harsh environments. Commercial kitchens, retail, shop floors, garage floor, and industrial and manufacturing facilities are some other key application areas of polyaspartic coatings.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyaspartic-coatings-market.html

Protection of Core Components Boosts Adoption in Construction Sector

The recovery of the world’s construction industry is also fuelling demand for polyaspartic coatings globally. Today, the escalating number of high-rise buildings and modern residential units that employ high-quality products is having a positive impact on ancillary industries. Polyaspartic coatings offer excellent durability with color and gloss retention that make them preferred over other coatings. Polyaspartic coatings are primarily used for the protection of steel and concrete in construction undertakings.

Polyaspartic coatings are also manufactured by carrying out polymeric condensation of ammonia and maleic anhydride in the presence of a polar solvent sans active hydrogen to produce polysuccinimide. The hydrolyzing of polysuccinimide results in polyaspartic coatings. Polyaspartic coatings several attractive properties such as UV stability and high abrasion resistance. They can be applied in multiple layers which make them different from commonly used coatings such as polyurethanes and epoxy.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com