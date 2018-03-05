Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2015-2025

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), also known as Medical Emergency Response Systems. The personal emergency response system market is a diversified healthcare monitoring devices market which caters to the people in need of immediate medical attention. Apart from use by patients to beckon help during emergency, these devices are also used by people in general, to ensure safety and security when living or travelling alone.

The usage of Personal emergency response systems is increasing with the growing demand for home healthcare devices across the globe as they promise safety and medical security while being affordable and easily accessible.

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global personal emergency response system market is driven by aging population, rise number of health conscious people, high adaptation rates of these devices, and new technology innovations.

There is increasing rates of aging population and population who opt to lead an active life in independent living communities, which helps to increase the demand of personal emergency response system globally.

Also, improvement in awareness, self-care and disease management is helping people with chronic diseases and disability to lead active and independent lives. The desire to live well with complex conditions such as dementia and frailty is spurring demand for social care services drives the growth of this market globally. However, these traditional systems are simplistic and they are of little help in actual prevention and life management. As the personal emergency response system market evolved from the securities market, issues of maturity and severe sales practices that do not bode well for the long-term growth have also act as a barrier for this market.

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market: Segmentation

The personal emergency response system market is segmented into following types:

Landline-based (Standard) PERS

Medical alert phones

Mobile PERS (mPERS)

GPS mobile PERS

Wireless emergency response system

3G cellular emergency response.

Standalone Devices

Standalone voice communicator

V-cube monitoring system

Transmitters

Wandering system

Medical alarm system

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market: Market Overview

With rapid technological advancement, rising awareness towards personal healthcare and monitoring, and wide acceptance of personal emergency response system among aging population. The global personal emergency response system market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global personal emergency response system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading market for personal emergency response system. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global Personal emergency response system market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015-2025.

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market: Key Players

Some of the key participants identified in personal emergency response system market are AT&T, GreatCall, Tunstall, AlertOne Services LLC, Aerotel medical system Ltd., Philips Electronics N.V., and others.

