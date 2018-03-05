MotiveWave Software Releases Versions with Cryptocurrencies and Volume and Order Flow Tools

MotiveWave Trading Software adds Cryptocurrency Support and Volume and Order Flow Tools as well as many other features and enhancements.

Kelowna, BC – MotiveWave Software, a Kelowna-based developer of easy-to-use high-performance charting and trading software for the individual trader, has been busy this last year adding many new features to its full-featured charting and trading platform, which now includes Cryptocurrency support, Hurst Cycles, Volume and Order Flow Analysis Tools, and many other new features and enhancements.

Here are just a few highlights of the latest features/enhancements to be added into MotiveWave:

Version 5.3:

• Hurst Cycles – This new overlay study implements the display of Hurst Cycles. This is an advanced theory using cyclical waves. See our Hurst Cycles Guide: http://www.motivewave.com/guides/MotiveWave_Hurst_Cycles.pdf

• Cryptocurrency Support – Support for two cryptocurrency data feeds covering many popular exchanges is now available, with trading functionality to be added in a future release.

• Additional Brokers – Support for 2 more brokers have been added

• Enhancements to the Java SDK

o Resize Points – Support for resize points that can be adjusted using the mouse

o Context Menus – Custom right click menus

See all of the highlights for MotiveWave Version 5.3 in our What’s New 5.3: https://www.motivewave.com/overview/whats_new_5.3.htm

Version 5.2:

• Volume and Order Flow Analysis Tools – Includes TPO, Volume Imprint, Delta Volume and more. See our Volume and Order Flow Analysis Guide: https://www.motivewave.com/guides/MotiveWave_Volume_Analysis.pdf

• Keyboard Shortcuts – Added assignable keyboard shortcuts for Replay Mode.

• Market Order Combos – Added additional order combinations for Market Orders (keyboard shortcuts also available).

• Additional Enhancements to the Java SDK

See all of the highlights for MotiveWave Version 5.2 in our What’s New 5.2: https://www.motivewave.com/overview/whats_new_5.2.htm

MotiveWave is a full-featured trading platform that provides advanced charting and market analysis, and is available for Windows and Mac OS X. MotiveWave is now available in six different editions with additional Add On Modules, designed to meet individual trading needs, experience and budget.

MotiveWave can be used to trade any securities that your broker or data service supports. These may include stocks, futures, options, equities, cryptocurrencies and forex.

Please visit the MotiveWave website for a complete listing of enhancements and feature additions: https://www.motivewave.com/overview/whats_new.htm

For more information about MotiveWave or for a free trial, please visit: https://www.motivewave.com

About MotiveWave Software

Founded in 2010, MotiveWave Software is a developer of easy-to-use high-performance charting and trading software for the individual active trader. Built with the individual trader in mind, the company’s full-featured trading platform, MotiveWave, provides advanced charting, market analysis, strategy creation and back testing that enables traders to easily execute their trading decisions accurately and efficiently through its intuitive charts, trading screens and order management capabilities. Based in Kelowna, BC, MotiveWave Software is continually invested in product development to make MotiveWave the best trading software available.

Media contacts:

Leigh Carter

MotiveWave Software

Tel: +1 416-840-4602

Email: media ( @ ) motivewave dot com