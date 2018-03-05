Medical Education Market Valuation to Reach US$ 38.4 Billion by 2024

The global medical education market is likely to witness tremendous growth in coming years due to the technological advancement in the field of medical science. The rise in the older section of the population, the need for efficient medical aids have also increased. This factor has surged, the requirement of healthcare professionals such as care takers, nurses, doctors, and therapists. Moreover, online education and learning area has also expanded in the recent past, along with the emergence of new courses. This has also contributed in the high market demand for medical education.

Based on the learning model, the medical education market is segmented into blended learning and online learning. The blended learning technology dominated the market in 2016, holding a maximum number share in the global market characterized by high revenue. This learning model encouraged the educational institution to concentrate on coming up with new standards of learning. It also focuses on the development of new, updated, or revised content consistently.

The report offered herewith considers all the vital details and factors contributing to the development of the global medical education market, for example, market figures, drivers, restraint, trends, opportunities, market potential, segments, and geographical outlook. The report helps in understanding the market scenario and competitive landscape for medical education market, by presenting the status of key players, leading regions, business strategies, and scope of the overall market development.

Cardiothoracic, orthopedic, neurology, pediatric, oral and maxillofacial, and laboratory are some of the disciplines in which medical education provides valuable learning. Several regions in the world are focusing on the technological updates and providing the upgrades about the technological evolution. The healthcare industry is one of the most lucrative industry owing to extremely high budgets, allocation of massive budgets by the governments, and supportive policies and regulations designed for the sector by several developed and developing economies.

Increased inclination by masses towards online learning is the one of the major driving forces for the market growth. The increase in the ubiquity of diseases caused due to change in lifestyles, and the way of living is an additional reason for the rise in demand for medical education. Moreover, surge in the interest for testing, online assessments and examinations, e-books, and the need of interactive media is also anticipated to lead the development of the market. Various diseases like hypertension, orthopedic issues, and obesity have surged the requirement of basic healthcare providers. This scarcity is expected to create a huge scope of opportunities, which will in turn boost the growth of medical education in the market. Doctors are at the bleeding edge of this range and would serve best to the prosperity of the general population.

Although owing to high amount of money charged for on-campus or classroom training, the growth is likely to decline during the predicted time frame. The government is also working on spreading awareness among the masses and patients. This helps the people in drawing their attention towards various diseases, ways to cope up with them, and prevent them.

The geographical region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Considering a large number of student population in Asia Pacific region especially countries such as China, India, and Japan, the region provides the most fertile ground as per the scope of advancements and business expansions. This region also has a large number of people with discontented with the medical treatments. Moreover, surge in economic development and regulatory measure and policies imposed by the government has also opened the door for new opportunities in the medical education market. Though, Europe and North America are among the unexplored region in the market.

Gundersen Health System, Apollo Hospitals, GE Healthcare, TACT Academy for Clinical Training, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Zimmer Institute), Olympus Corporation, and Medical Training College are some of the leading companies in the global market, catering medical education. TACT Academy for Clinical Training is a new edition among the key players in the market, projecting high scope of development and revenue.

