MBAF’s Workplace Culture Shines as Firm is Named Fifth Best Place to Work by the South Florida Business Journal

MIAMI, FL (MARCH 2, 2018) – Nationally recognized accounting firm MBAF, was recently ranked the fifth Best Place to Work in the Large Companies Category by the South Florida Business Journal. As a 2018 Best Places to Work honoree, the top-40 public accounting firm has long established itself as a leader in employee satisfaction. This ranking speaks volumes to the firm’s employee-driven workplace along with its fun and collaborative office culture.

As the largest independent CPA firm in Florida, MBAF continues to expand its services and locations and provide outstanding client service, all while building a workplace that keeps employees eager to come to work each and every day.

“Creating an engaging and enjoyable work culture for our employees is an essential ingredient for success at MBAF,” said Tony Argiz, CEO and Chairman of MBAF. “Receiving this accolade from the South Florida Business Journal is especially gratifying because of the direct feedback from our employees, reaffirming that we have created a positive environment that keeps them satisfied and excited to contribute to the firm’s development.”

Why is MBAF a Best Place to Work?

The perks: MBAF’s staff enjoy flexible work schedules, internal clubs like The Women of MBAF, participating in company sports like yoga or flag football, experiencing wellness offerings like rooftop fitness, attending training programs through MBAF University and volunteering for non-profit initiatives.

Unique incentives: An activity calendar during tax season with fun and rejuvenating activities such as massage days, ice cream breaks and even themed catered lunches add to MBAF’s supportive culture. Giving personal value to each employee is vital, beyond the big outings like Employee Appreciation Tailgates at Dolphins Stadium, it’s often the little things that make a difference. On Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and birthdays MBAF gives each individual a special gift, and an extra day of PTO is given to administrative staff for Administrative Professionals Day.

Giving back: MBAF encourage employees to volunteer their time physically by organizing and participating in volunteer activities. In fact, the company gives, either through time or financial support, to more than 100 charities – making MBAF the 8th largest corporate philanthropist in all of South Florida.

Finalists for the South Florida Business Journal’s Best Places to Work award were selected based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research. MBAF is one of 15 Best Places to Work finalists in the large company category, selected from hundreds of applicants. The survey evaluated communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.