Kaposi Sarcoma Market Will Exhibit a Modest 2.2% CAGR Between 2016 and 2024

Kaposi sarcoma is a soft tissue sarcoma that develops in connective tissues, blood vessels, fibrous tissues, and muscles. It is a malignant, multi-centric, neoplastic vascular proliferation, characterized by the development of bluish-red cutaneous nodules on the feet. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kaposi sarcoma is considered an acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) defining disease. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the market based on type of treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of major Kaposi sarcoma therapies in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each treatment method, distribution channel, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each treatment method was calculated by considering number of patients, average cost of the drugs, trends in the industry, distribution channel trends, and adoption rate of therapy across all the geographies. The revenues generated from services, including surgery and radiation therapy were calculated based on the costs and average number of procedures.

The market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on type of treatment, distribution channel, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the Kaposi sarcoma market in the current and future scenario. The report provides the list of drugs in various stages of clinical trials, which are expected to shape the future course of the market, through pipeline analysis. The report also provides value chain analysis of the market that describes the sequence of activities from drug manufacturing to the final destination, which is the end user.

Market share analysis is provided to highlight percentage share of the major players operating in the market. All these factors will help market players to decide business strategies and plans to strengthen their position in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Market forecast for major countries in these regions have also been provided for the forecast period.

In addition, this report includes a list of recommendations to aid new entrants and established players in taking strategic initiatives to strengthen their presence in the market. The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the Kaposi sarcoma market report are Bristol – Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., and Schering Plough Corporation (Merck & Co., Inc.).

