Global Yeast Ingredients Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Yeast is a living, single-cell organism. Yeast is found in soil, on plant surfaces, and also abundantly in sugary mediums such as flower nectar and fruits. Yeast converts food into alcohol and carbon dioxide through the process called fermentation. This makes yeast crucial in making of wine and beer, as well as in the process of baking. Yeast that is commonly used as a leavening agent in baking bread and bakery products is referred to as Baker’s yeast. Wheat flour is the most common type of flour used when baking with yeast.

Rising demand for yeast ingredients from the food & beverage industries (https://marketresearch.biz/report/yeast-ingredients-market/), and growing awareness among individual”s related to health benefits and nutritional value of yeast in foods are key factors driving growth of the global yeast ingredients market. In addition, increasing use of yeast ingredients as nutritional supplements, in pharmaceuticals, and growing consumer interest in organic food products manufactured by using natural food additives are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global yeast ingredients market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing usage of yeast ingredients in dairy industry, cosmetics, and animal feeds are another factors expected to boost growth of the global yeast ingredients market over the forecast period.

However, lack of availability of raw materials is a key factor restraining growth of the global yeast ingredients market. Additionally, robust competition among market players is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global yeast ingredients market over the forecast period.

The global yeast ingredients market is segmented on the basis of, type, application, source, and region. On the basis of region, the global yeast ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Europe accounted for highest share in terms of revenue, in the global yeast ingredient market, owing to increasing consumption of functional foods coupled with growing dairy industry in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to growing awareness related to consumption of healthy and nutritional food, and increasing disposable income in developing economies such as China and India. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for yeast ingredients from food, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries in the region.

Prominent players in the global yeast ingredient market include Associated British Foods plc., Sensient Colors LLC, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Leiber GmbH, LALLEMAND Inc., ABF Ingredients, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio Springer S.A., and Cargill Incorporated.