Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Water desalination is the process in which dissolved salts are separated from other minerals present in water. Sources for water desalination may include seawater, wells, wastewater, and water released from industries. Water desalination can be done through various methods, but the technology used is energy intensive. Pressure driven process (https://marketresearch.biz/report/water-desalination-equipment-market/)such as Reverse osmosis (RO), and Nano filtration (NF) are the primary methods used in desalination processes. Electro dialysis (ED), and Electro dialysis reversal (EDR) processes use direct current (DC) in which ions are transferred to electrodes of opposite charge when passed through a membrane, and these systems are preferred in waters with low total dissolved solids (TDS).

Increasing dependence on water desalination technologies especially in regions with less rainfall and where water availability is scarce is a major factor driving growth of the global water desalination equipment market. In addition, technological advancement in water desalination equipment, coupled with increasing investment in development of energy efficient technologies for water desalination are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global desalination equipment market.

Moreover, increasing population, abundant availability of seawater, and scarcity of fresh water resources are also a few factors anticipated to boost demand for water desalination equipment which in turn is expected to aid in growth of the global desalination equipment market.

However, high costs related to desalination equipment, and overall desalination process are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global water desalination market. Additionally, high dependence on energy for certain desalination process is other factor expected to hamper growth of the global desalination equipment market.

A major and rising trend in the global desalination equipment market is increasing adoption of smaller water purification and desalination equipment by residential and commercial sectors as a much cost-effective and more energy efficient solution for water desalination.

The global water desalination equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of application, technologies, and region. On the basis of region, the global water desalination equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in Middle East & Africa dominates the global water desalination equipment market in revenue terms owing to high adoption of water desalination equipment, coupled with rising demand for fresh water from water scarce countries such as Israel, UAE, and Saudi Arabia in the region. The market in Asia Pacific accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global water desalination equipment market, due to increasing dependence on water desalination equipment in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India, followed by markets in North America, Europe and Latin America respectively.

Prominent players in the global water desalination equipment market include General Electric, Doosan Corporation, Acciona S.A., Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Degremont Sas, IDE Technologies, Hyflux Ltd., Biwater, and Cadagua.