Global Sports And Energy Drinks Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Energy drinks contain extract from the guarana plant (similar to caffeine), amino acid taurine, high content of sugar and vitamins. These drinks claim to improve energy, help with weight loss, increase endurance, and improve concentration. Sports drinks also contain caffeine, as well as, minerals such as potassium, calcium, sodium, and magnesium, and proteins and vitamins; that replace water and electrolytes lost through sweating after activity.

Rising health awareness among consumers is one of the key factor expected to fuel growth to the global sports and energy drinks market. (https://marketresearch.biz/report/sports-energy-drinks-market/) With a steep decline in consumption of aerated drinks, there has been a changing trend towards high preference for sports and energy drinks. Major beverage companies Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., and Red Bull GmbH are continuously adding new and innovative products to their portfolio, highlighting benefits of these products, which will also benefit the global sports and energy drinks.

Fraudulent marketing by few of the vendors coupled with negative publicity by media are key factors hampering growth of the global sports and energy drinks market. Stringent health regulations imposed by government on sports and energy drinks and growing awareness related to the ill-effects of these drinks on children are factors expected to restrain growth of the global sports and energy drinks market over forecast period.

The global sports and energy drinks market report has been segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of region, the global sports and energy drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global sports and energy drinks market in terms of revenue owing to increasing number of individuals in fitness activities in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is accounted for second-highest share in terms of revenue, owing to growing young population and changing consumer preference in the region. European sports and energy drinks market is projected to witness fastest growth with CAGR, due to growing number of health conscious population in the region.

Prominent players in the global sports & energy drinks market include Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull Company Limited, All Sport, Inc., Labrada Bodybuilding Nutrition, Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc., Rockstar, Inc., and CytoSport, Inc.