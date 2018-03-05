Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Specialty medical chairs help individuals in enhancing mobility or in improving comfort during various surgical operations. Specialty medical chairs can be used at the time of examination and treatment of patients in hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Also, the ease and maneuverability of specialty medical chairs allows the professionals to use them in different fields of healthcare.

Increasing awareness of medical condition and growing access to medical assistance are key factors driving growth of the global specialty medical chairs market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/specialty-medical-chairs-market/). In addition, increasing preference for home health care is fueling growth of this market. Moreover, continuous R&D activities by major players to develop innovative products expected to boost growth of the global specialty chairs market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of chairs is a key factor restraining growth of the global specialty medical chairs market. In addition, availability of refurbished chairs is expected to hamper growth of the global specialty medical chairs over the forecast period.

Introduction of technologically advanced and fully automated medical chairs is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the global specialty medical chairs market in the near future.

The global specialty medical chairs market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. On the basis of region into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global specialty medical chairs market in terms of revenue, owing to rising geriatric population and well-developed reimbursement structure in countries in this region. In addition, increasing number of dental, ophthalmic, and ENT (ears, nose, and throat) clinics across the U.S. and Canada is fueling demand for specialty medical chairs. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of CAGR, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in countries in this region.

Key players in the global market include Forest Dental Products, Inc., A-dec, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & CO. KGaA, ACTEVAID, Inc., Invacare Corporation, DentalEZ, Inc., Midmark Corp, Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH), Planmeca Oy, and Hill Laboratories Company.