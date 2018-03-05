Global Security Robots Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Security Robots Market”

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global security robots market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2015 to 2025. With advancements in security robots and rising demand for safety in industrial sectors such as manufacturing and transportation & logistics, the security robots market is expected to experience high growth in the coming decade. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the proliferation of security robots technology and growing need for automation in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, high demand from the manufacturing sector, advent of industry specific security robots in developed regions such as North America & Europe and increasing awareness of security robots. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

Global Security Robots Market: Scope of the Study

This research study on the global cloud robotics market provides a detailed analysis of security robots deployed for different applications by end-users depending upon their needs. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry and are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the security robots market growth. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the security robots market in order to highlight the state of competition therein. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Global Security Robots Market: Key Segments

The global cloud robotics market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of component, environment, type, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software and services. The environment covered in the report are indoor and outdoor. In terms of type, the global security robots market is segmented into ground robots, aerial robots and others. The application segment is classified into demining, explosive detection, firefighting, patrolling and surveillance, rescuing operations, spying and others. The security robots market is segmented on the basis of chemical & mining, defense & aerospace, entertainment & leisure venues, oil & gas, manufacturing and others. Geographically, the global market for security robots has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The analysis by component, environment, type, application, industry vertical and region helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the security robots market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Security Robots Market: Competitive Outlook

A list of recommendations have been provided for new entrants to help them establish a strong presence and for existing market players to take strategic decisions and strengthen their market position in the global security robots market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the security robots market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, segment presence, and recent developments. Some of the major players in the global security robots market with the significant developments are Aerovironment, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Boston Dynamics, Cobham PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Knight Scope, Liquid Robotics, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Omron Adept Mobile Robots LLC, Qinetic Group PLC, Robot Security Systems, SMP Robotic Systems Corp. and Thales Group among others.

Market Segmentation:

Security Robots Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Security Robots Market, by Environment

Indoor

Outdoor

Security Robots Market, by Type

Ground Robots

Aerial Robots

Others

Security Robots Market, by Application

Demining

Explosive Detection

Firefighting

Patrolling & Surveillance

Rescuing Operations

Spying

Others

Security Robots Market, by Industry Vertical

Chemical & Mining

Defense & Aerospace

Entertainment & Leisure Venues

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the security robots market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

