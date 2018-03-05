Global Positive Air Pressure Devices Market Projected to Grow at 6.6% CAGR through 2027

The global positive air pressure devices market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3500 Mn by the end of 2027. These insights are according to a latest research study titled “Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP)/Variable Positive Airway Pressure (VPAP) Product Type to Register a 10.0% CAGR During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” that has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The report offers detailed analysis on the key factors that are driving and restraining the market. An assessment on the opportunities and threats in the market has also been outlined for readers. According to the research, growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, and advancements in positive air pressure devices are the key factors that are driving the market.

The report also includes assessment on the major restraining factors in the market such as lack of awareness in developing countries and unfavorable regulation in some countries has been identified as a restraint for the market. Rising middle class population that demands access to quality healthcare services is an opportunity that manufacturers can leverage to their benefit. These insights have been presented to readers in a lucid manner.

In a bid to give comprehensive information on the global positive air pressure devices market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end user, application type, and region. By product type, continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP) continue to be the largest segment. The report projects this segment to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the report projects obstructive sleep apnea to remain the largest segment. Steady application of positive air pressure devices in treating sleep apnea is likely to provide an impetus to the global market. This segment is projected to surpass nearly US$ 2 Bn in revenues by the end of 2027, whereas respiratory failures segment is projected to grow at over 7% throughout the forecast period. Hospitals remain the largest end-users of positive air pressure device and were valued at over US$ 1.13 Bn in 2017. On the other hand, home care settings is projected to be the fastest growing end user segment during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is one of the most lucrative markets for positive air pressure devices market. The region is projected to grow at over 10% during the assessment period. In terms of revenue, Western Europe and North America are the largest markets. Manufacturers can expected significant growth opportunities in developing regions during the assessment period.

The key companies profiled in the report include Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Inc., Khayat Medical, Servona GmbH, Somnetics International, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3B Medical, Inc., and Human Design Medical.

