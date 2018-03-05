Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Flame retardants are chemical compounds added to manufactured materials such as coatings, and textiles to suppress flames and prevent the spread of fire. Non-halogenated flame retardants products are based on the elements such as phosphorus and nitrogen. Non-halogenated flame retardants are widely used in standard and engineering plastics, thermosets, coatings, foams and textiles.

Increasing initiatives by governments globally to maintain environmental safety is boosting demand for non-halogenated flame retardants (https://marketresearch.biz/report/non-halogenated-flame-retardants-market/)as they are less hazardous in comparison to other flame retardants which is a key factor driving growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market. In addition, rising demand for non-halogenated flame retardants from many end use industries such as automobile, construction, and textile sectors owing to cost-effectiveness, durability, and transparency is a major factor driving growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market.

However, delay in supply and high cost of raw materials is a key factor restraining growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market. Additionally, non-halogenated flame retardants are less effective in comparison with halogenated flame retardants, which is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market.

Current trend observed in the market is usage of non-halogenated flame retardants in electronic and electrical products to avoid fire risk, which is expected to influence growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardant market over forecast period.

The global non-halogenated flame retardants market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end use industries, and region. On the basis of region, the global non-halogenated flame retardants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America dominates the global non-halogenated flame retardants market in revenue terms owing to stringent regulations of the governments for environmental protection, coupled with less pollution emission from non-halogenated flame retardants. European non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to account second largest share in terms of revenue due to its wide usage in electronic, electrical, and construction industry. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth with CAGR of X.X% over forecast period owing to growing electrical & electronic industries, automobile industries, coupled with increasing government initiatives for environmental safety.

Key players in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Chemtura Corporation, J.M. Huber Corporation, Italmatch Chemicals SpA, Israel Chemicals Limited, Nabaltec AG, Albemarle Corporation, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.