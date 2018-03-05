Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Development Trends and Qualitative Analysis 2018

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Research Report 2018 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the Non-Alcoholic Beer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Non-Alcoholic Beer market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global sales of non-alcoholic beer increased from 1.89 billion L in 2012 to 2.5 billion L in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.08%. In 2017, the global non-alcoholic beer market is led by Middle East. Germany is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of non-alcoholic beer are concentrated in EU, Japan and Middle East. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world leader, holding 22% sales market share in 2017.The global non-alcoholic beer market that was valued at $4.52 billion in 2017 is estimated to be worth $ 7.05 billion by the end of 2023, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 7.40%.

The major players in global Non-Alcoholic Beer market include

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

On the basis of product, the Non-Alcoholic Beer market is primarily split into

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Man

Woman

The report on the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market offers a critical and elaborate assessment of key factors and trends influencing the growth dynamics. The key market dynamics has witnessed several paradigmatic changes in recent decades, a careful researched account of which is covered in the study. The study evaluates major drivers and challenges, notable opportunities, and lucrative prospects on the current status of the market. To ascertain the direction to which the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market is headed to, the study evaluates the potential of emerging technologies on the competitive scenario.

The insights offered in the study mirror the views and perspectives of opinion leaders, market analysts, strategists, and public policy makers chosen from across a wide spectrum. The findings on the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market highlight key regional pockets characterized by untapped opportunities and the current efforts being taken by various players to tap into these. Stakeholders looking for simplified but reliable and perspectives into the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market will find the report useful. These insights may prove indispensable for business players operating in the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market identify new revenue streams and tap into promising avenues in various regions. The study tracks key regional trends likely to gain strength and cause exciting developments from industry players, while keeping a note on those trends that will subside in the near future.

