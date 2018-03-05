Global Needles Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Needles are thin, cylindrical or hollow objects, with a sharp tip, and are basically used to inject drugs (medication) into the muscle or under the skin. Surgical needles are used for suturing, biopsies, delivery of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) microchips, delivery of electrical impulses, holding thermocouples for temperature measurement (https://marketresearch.biz/report/needles-market/), guiding other devices such as guidewires and catheters, and numerous other applications.

Rising prevalence of diseases across the globe and more rapid effect and efficiency of drugs and medication through direct delivery into the systemic circulation are two major factors contributing to growth of the global needles market. Other factors include increasing global geriatric population and increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies. In addition, high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, increasing demand for vaccines, rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing incidence of cancer and spine disorders, and growing need for blood for transfusions are other factors driving growth of the global needle market.

Incorrect administrating of injections and use of surgical needles can cause infection and bleeding, and this coupled with easy availability of alternative drug delivery methods and needle anxiety among other are some factors expected to hamper growth of the global needles market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global needles market in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific represents high-growth opportunities for major players in the market owing to increasing adoption of needles, which is expected to boost growth of the global needles market over the forecast period.

The global needles market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product, delivery mode, end user and region.

Key players in the global needles market include Medtronic plc, Ethicon US, Misawa Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Unilife Corp., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Novo Nordic A/S.