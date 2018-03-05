Global Molecular Diagnostics Market to reach a market size of $11.2 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Molecular Diagnostics is expected to attain a market size of $11.2billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The Reagents & Kits market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Services in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a Molecular Diagnostics CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period. The Instruments market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Software & Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The Polymerase Chain Reaction market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Other Technologies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2016 – 2022). The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Infectious Diseases market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Other Applications market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2016 – 2022). The Oncology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Molecular Diagnosticshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V, Roche Diagnostics, Grifols, Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG), Becton Dickinson and Company and Danaher Corporation.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-molecular-diagnostics-market/
Research Scope
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product & Services
Reagents & Kits
Instruments
Software& Services
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Technology
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
Hybridization
DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing
Microarray
Other Technologies
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application
Infectious Diseases
Chlamydia Trachomatis & Neisseria Gonorrhoea
Hepatitis B & Hepatitis C
Human Papillomavirus
Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Tuberculosis
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aurous
Others
Oncology
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Other Cancers
Blood Screening
Genetic Tests
Microbiology
Other Applications
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By End User
Hospital & Academic Laboratories
Reference Laboratories
Other End USers
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Geography
North America Molecular Diagnostics Market
U.S Molecular Diagnostics Market
Canada Molecular Diagnostics Market
Mexico Molecular Diagnostics Market
Rest of North America Molecular Diagnostics Market
Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market
Germany Molecular Diagnostics Market
U.K. Molecular Diagnostics Market
France Molecular Diagnostics Market
Russia Molecular Diagnostics Market
Spain Molecular Diagnostics Market
Italy Molecular Diagnostics Market
Rest of EuropeMolecular Diagnostics Market
Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market
China Molecular Diagnostics Market
Japan Molecular Diagnostics Market
India Molecular Diagnostics Market
South Korea Molecular Diagnostics Market
Singapore Molecular Diagnostics Market
AustraliaMolecular Diagnostics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market
LAMEA Molecular Diagnostics Market
Brazil Molecular Diagnostics Market
Argentina Molecular Diagnostics Market
UAE Molecular Diagnostics Market
Saudi Arabia Molecular Diagnostics Market
South Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market
Nigeria Molecular Diagnostics Market
Rest of LAMEA Molecular Diagnostics Market
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen N.V
Roche Diagnostics
Grifols
Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)
Becton Dickinson and Company
Danaher Corporation
