Global Mixed Reality In Gaming Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Mixed reality is a mix of virtual world and physical world that enables user to see real world with some virtual objects in it. In a mixed reality environment, the user navigates through real and virtual world at the same time, where digital and physical objects exist and interact in real time.

Development of gaming industry and increasing adoption of wearable devices (https://marketresearch.biz/report/mixed-reality-gaming-market/)are primary factors driving growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market. In addition, development of smartphone and computer compatible mixed reality games is another factor fueling growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market. Moreover, increasing demand for connected devices coupled with advancements in sensors and processing technology that aids real time augmentation of inputs from environment are some other factors driving growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market.

Major factors hampering growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market are high initial cost and complex integration of the technology. In addition, feeling of nausea, need for head mount display, and visual difference between virtual and real world are some of the challenges, which are hampering growth of global mixed reality in gaming market to a certain extent.

The trend observed in the market is use of mixed reality games in theme parks and in malls, and also for military training. This factors are further propelling growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market. Technological advancements towards product development are expected to create potential opportunities for major players in the global mixed reality in gaming market over the forecast period.

The global mixed reality in gaming is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global mixed reality in gaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global mixed reality in gaming market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to early adoption of this technology and presence of major manufacturers in countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand and adoption of mixed reality in gaming especially in theme parks and game zones.

The key players in the global mixed reality in gaming market are Microsoft Corporation, Ubisoft Entertainment, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Meta Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, HTC Corporation, and Lenovo Group Ltd.