Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Thermoplastic made from the monomer ethylene is known as low-density polyethylene (LDPE). LDPE is not reactive at room temperature, it is flexible, tough and available in translucent or opaque variations. LDPE has better resistant properties to impact, moisture, and chemicals. LDPE has excellent resistance to dilute and concentrated acids, alcohols, bases and esters, limited resistance to aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons, mineral oils, and oxidizing agents but is not recommended for use with halogenated hydrocarbons due to poor resistance. LDPE is extensively used to manufacture various molded laboratory equipment, containers, wash bottles, tubing, and plastic bags.

LDPE material is extensively used in food industry for packaging, owing to better coating properties offered by LDPE. Rising demand from food industry is a key factor driving growth of the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market. In addition, rising demand for films and sheets for packaging, agricultural, electronics, and other applications is expected is another factor expected to drive growth of the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for LPDE in packaging products due to good impact resistance and heat sealing characteristics, there is increase in demand for plastic packaging that will drive the growth of the LDPE market

Increasing application of cost effective substitute of LDPE such as liner low polyethylene (LLDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE) in many end use industries is a key factor restraining growth of the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market. Moreover, environment regulations regarding use of LDPE is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market over forecast period.

Adoption of producing bio-derived polyethylene from sugarcane can create high potential opportunities for key players in the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market. Furthermore, widening usage of LDPE in pharmaceutical industries for packaging and storage is expected to be a high potential opportunity for key players in the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market over forecast period.

The global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market report has been segmented on the basis of feedstock, process, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global low density polyethylene market in terms of revenue owing to rising consumption of food and beverages, electronics, cosmetics, and other applications in the region. The market in Europe is expected to account for second highest revenue share followed by market in North America. This can be attributed to increasing demand for low density polyethylene from various non-food packaging consumers such as shrink films for books, bundling and pallets, over wrap films for towels and tissues, and as a weather proofing material for structures and equipment.

Key players in the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market include BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, National Petrochemical Company, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries NV, The Dow Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huntsman International LLC, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, INEOS Finance PLC, and Formosa Plastics Corporation