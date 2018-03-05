Global Kitchen Appliances Market Trend

According to a new report, “Global Kitchen Appliances Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to reach $271.4 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2016 -2022.
The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% during 2016-2022.
The Refrigerator market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The Cooking Appliances market is expected attain a market size of $92.9 billion by 2022.
The Household market registered the highest share in Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The Cooking Gas market dominated the Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $163.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The report highlights the adoption of Kitchen Appliances, globally.Based on the Product Type, the Global Kitchen Appliances Market is segmented into Refrigerator, Cooking Appliances, Dishwasher and Others segment. Based on the User Application, the market is bifurcated into Commercial and Householdsegment. According to the Fuel type, the market is segmented into Electric, Cooking Gas and Other segments. Based on the Product Structure, the market is segmented into Built-in and Free Stand segment. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key companies profiled in the report includes Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics, Morphy Richards and Dacor.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-kitchen-appliances-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Type, Source and Geography.
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Product Type
Refrigerator
Cooking Appliances
Dishwasher
Others
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by User Application
Commercial
Household
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Fuel Type
Electric
Cooking Gas
Others
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Product Structure
Built-in
Free Stand
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles:
Whirlpool Corporation
AB Electrolux
Haier Group Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics
Morphy Richards and
Dacor
