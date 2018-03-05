Global Gamification Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Gamification is a process to motivate participation, loyalty and engagement with the technique of game-design elements and game principles in a non-game context which plays an important role in user engagement, employee productivity and growth of the company. Gamification also adds advantages to increase customer base through marketing tools, employee recruitment, physical exercise and more. The key elements of gamification offer game mechanics (https://marketresearch.biz/report/gamification-market/) such as points, leader boards, badges, rewards and game experience design such as countdown, storyline, discovery, quests and challenges and levels.

Increasing marketing activities across various enterprises that caters to a high level of social media for the purpose of customer engagement and retention would in turn aid the growth of global gamification market. In addition, to the growing penetration of display devices to track customer behaviour would fuel the demand for global gamification market. Various organizations are adopting gamification to increase employee productivity in sales and marketing field through learning and development activities which is expected to drive the global gamification market. Gamification solutions play a vital element in the marketing field as these are demanded by organizations to motivate the marketing personnel which in return helps to increase prospective clients for the business.

Further, the gamification market can be ineffective as large number of gamification solutions offer similar features and options whereas, the organisations, each of which has a different requirement and hierarchical structure due to which it can be effective only for a few as the rest of the companies have trouble applying this business model. This is one of the prime factor that is expected to hinder the growth pf the global gamification market to a certain extent.

Moreover, adoption of gamification across various industries especially education sector is the ongoing trend observed globally. The market players are engaged in developing more user attractive, immersive games, graphics design, interesting elements, consumer facing application, interesting aspects from the customer”s preference.

Key players in global gamification market include Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Badgeville, Inc., Bunchball Inc., Arcaris Inc., SAP SE, Big door Inc., Gigya Inc., Faya Corporation and LevelEleven LLC.