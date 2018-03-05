Global Extruded Snacks Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Extrusion is a form of extrusion used in food processing by which assorted ingredients are pushed through a hole in a perforated plate with a design specific to the food products. Then it is cut into a particular size with the help of blades. The method of extrusion enables constant mass manufacturing of food, in well-organized way that ensures homogeneity of the end product. Food products produced using this method typically contain high starch content. These food items include various breakfast cereals, pasta, bread, ready-to-eat snacks, textured vegetable protein, fat soy, cookie dough, confectionery, and baby foods, pet foods, and beverages.

Consumers are more cautious about snacks consumed in daily routines (https://marketresearch.biz/report/extruded-snacks-market/)and are gradually adopting healthy foods products such as extruded snacks because of the benefits offered by these products related to metabolism. Healthy snacks are also consumed to lose weight, and these snacks also deliver the necessary nutrients and vitamins that body requires. The nutritional elements of extruded snacks can be modified by altering the metabolism competence of starch and protein. Rising demand for weight control and healthy snacks is expected to drive the global extruded snacks market over the forecast period.

By product type, the market can be segmented into the potato, corn, rice, and mixed grains. The potatoes segment hold the major market share in extruded snacks market. Changing taste preferences in various regions has spurred global companies to offer customized spiced snacks, which is expected to push demand for extruded snacks.

The global extruded snacks market report has been segmented on the basis of type and region. On the basis of region, the global extruded snacks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific market is estimated to have a huge share in overall extruded snacks market and is expected to be the biggest market for this product in the near future. This can be attributed due to the availability of several snacking choices made available at low prices in countries in this region. Moreover, consumers in Asia Pacific are product-cost-conscious and competing prices offered by prime companies ultimately increase product demand in countries in the region.

Key players operational in the global market include Diamond Foods, Inc., Calbee, Inc., ITC Limited, Frito-Lay, Inc., Kellogg Company, Bag Snacks, Old Dutch Foods, Inc., Axium Foods, Inc., JFC International, Inc., and Amica Chips S.P.A.