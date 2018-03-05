Global E-Book Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

E-book or an electronic book is in a digital form which consist text, tables, and images, which can be read using a personal computer or electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and e-book readers. E-book readers have advantages such as low price, larger selection of titles, language learning, comfortable reading, and abundant availability of some free books. E-books are available in both free and paid subscription format.

Growing e-learning facilities, availability of free e-books (https://marketresearch.biz/report/e-book-market/), and trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) concept are some major factors driving growth of the global e-books market. In addition, growing environmental concerns with reducing usage of paper, coupled with increasing adoption of smart phones and e-book reader devices are other factors expected to drive growth of the global e-books market over the forecast period. Focus of publishers on compressing the size of books, and to provide comfort and convenience in reading is leading in increased preference towards e-books, which is another factor driving growth of the global e-books market.

Requirement of devices or software, and high vertical cost of e-books are key factors expected to restrain growth of the global e-books market over forecast period. However, rising demand for e-books and e-learning owing to rapid digitalization of education sector to provide wide range of books holds high potential for key players in the global e-books market.

The global e-books market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region. On the basis of region, the global e-books market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America dominates the global e-books market in terms of revenue, owing to high penetration of smart phones and electronic devices in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of smart phones and internet usage and growing number of e-book users and subscribers in the region. Also, growing concerns regarding environmental preservation is major factor responsible for the growth of the e-books market in the region.

Prominent players in the global e-books market include Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., HarperCollins Publishers L.L.C., Hachette Book Group, Inc., Penguin Random House LLC, Kensington Publishing Corporation, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc., MacMillan Publishers Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., and Lulu Press, Inc.