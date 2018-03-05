Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Dock and Yard Management Systems Market”

The dock and yard management systems market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends playing a key role in dock and yard management systems market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the dock and yard management systems market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the dock and yard management systems market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different technologies of dock and yard management systems along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Key Segments

The report segments global dock and yard management systems market on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into warehouse management systems (WMS), transportation management systems (TMS). The market on the basis of application is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, grocery, retailing and parcel post and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the dock and yard management systems market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the dock and yard management systems market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive dock and yard management systems market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the porter’s five forces and ecosystem analysis along with the current market dynamics affecting the dock and yard management systems market growth.

Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the dock and yard management systems and its components. Also, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly or indirectly influencing the dock and yard management systems market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the dock and yard management systems market. This report also provides the ecosystem analysis for the dock and yard management systems which explains the participants of the value chain.

Companies Mentioned in Report

C3 Solutions, Descartes Systems Group Inc., 4sight Solution, Manhattan associates, Zebra, Kelley Entrematic, Oracle Corporation, Softeon, Royal 4 Systems and Epicor Software Corp are some of the major players operating within the global dock and yard management systems market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Dock and yard management systems Market

By Type

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

By Application

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Grocery

Retailing and Parcel Post

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

