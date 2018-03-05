Global Construction Aggregates Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Construction aggregate is a grained particulate material used in building and construction, these materials are mixed with cement, bitumen, lime, gypsum, or other adhesive to form concrete or mortar. The aggregate gives volume, stability, resistance to wear or erosion, and other desired physical properties to finished product. commonly used aggregates include sand, gravel, crushed stone, broken blast-furnace slag, boiler ashes, burned shale, burned clay, recycled concrete, and geosynthetic aggregates.

Increasing demand for construction aggregate material, (https://marketresearch.biz/report/construction-aggregates-market/) owing to increasing activities in infrastructure and renovation sectors is a key factor driving growth of the global construction aggregates market. In addition, technological innovation for production of aggregates resulting efficiency of manufacturing processes, higher productivity, and better quality of products is expected to fuel growth of the global construction aggregates market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising tourism, innovation in commercial construction sector, and rapidly increasing residential construction sector are expected to boost demand for the global construction aggregates market in the near future.

However, illegal mining activities is a key factor restraining growth of the global construction aggregates market, owing to reduction of natural source of sand and rising political pressures. In addition, high transportation costs, stringent zoning regulations, and seasonal factors are expected to hamper growth of the global construction aggregates market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing preference for natural sand rather than manufacturing sand, owing to availability of natural resources and more economical extraction procedures is expected to hamper growth of the global construction aggregates market in the near future.

Manufactured sand and recycled aggregates along with rising investment in infrastructure is a current trend expected to drive growth of the global construction aggregates market over the forecast period.

The global construction aggregates market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global construction aggregates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted highest CAGR for the global construction aggregates market followed by North America and Europe.

Key players in the global telepresence equipment market include Heidelberg Cement AG., Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.m, LSR Group PJSC., LafargeHolcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Vulcan Materials Company, CRH plc., EUROCEMENT Holding AG., and ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.