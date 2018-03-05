Global Cold Plasma Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Cold plasma is considered as the fourth state of matter and popularly known as non-thermal plasma. Cold plasma is a technologically new concept, with wide applications in medical devices. At specific atmospheric pressures cold plasma has the potential to modify biological chemistry and modulate physical surface properties. Non-thermal or cold plasma (https://marketresearch.biz/report/cold-plasma-market/)has only a small fraction of its atoms ionized. Examples of cold plasma include fluorescent lamps and neon signs.

Increasing use of cold plasma technology in bioengineering and medical specialties such as cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, and oncology are key factors driving growth of the global cold plasma market. In addition, high adoption of cold plasma in water treatment to reduce overall costs, and in medical applications for enhancement of tissue repair, control of bleeding, and destruction of cancer cells which are other factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global cold plasma market over the forecast period. Also, increasing adoption of cold plasma in food packaging industry is another factor expected to boost growth of the global cold plasma market to a significant extent.

However, requirement of high capital for implementing cold plasma technology is a key factor restraining growth of the global cold plasma market over the forecast period.

The global cold plasma market report has been segmented on the basis of application, regime, and region. On the basis of region, the global cold plasma market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global cold plasma market and accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue in the global cold plasma market. This can be attributed to increasing number of initiatives under taken by governments, and advancements in technology in the region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global cold plasma market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively owing to presence of several prominent players in the market in countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global cold plasma market include Nordson Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Plasmatreat GmbH, Enercon Industries Corporation, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Tantec A/S, Europlasma NV, Henniker Plasma, and P2i Limited.