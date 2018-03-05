Global Bring Your Own App (BYOA) Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Bring Your Own App (BYOA) is current market trend towards the use of third party applications and cloud services in the workplace by employees. It is an outgrowth of bring your own device (BYOD) workplace trend where employees bring their own mobile devices such as smartphone or tablet to do their work. Popular consumer applications that are used for business includes Dropbox, CloudOn, and Google Docs. Use of these applications improves productivity, as these applications are most proficient and comfortable for use.

Increasing use of tablet, smartphones, and internet enabled devices (https://marketresearch.biz/report/bring-app-byoa-market/)are key a factors driving growth of the global bring your own app (BYOA) market. In addition, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), development in mobile applications, low cost associated applications, and improvement in network bandwidth such as introduction of 5G service are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global bring your own app (BYOA) market over the forecast period.

However, concerns related to data security of applications is a key factor restraining growth of the global bring your own app (BYOA) market. Additionally, high risk for malware and viruses to infect server, and internet connectivity issues in developing countries are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global bring your own app (BYOA) market over the forecast period.

Current trend in the market is increasing use of work productivity applications such as Google Docs, Evernote, and social networking application such as LinkedIn further boosting demand for bring your own app (BYOA). This is another factor expected to drive growth of the global bring your own app (BYOA) market over the forecast period.

The global bring your own app (BYOA) market segmented on the basis of device, end-user, and region. On the basis of region, the global bring your own app (BYOA) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is a dominant in the global bring your own app (BYOA) market, and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue. This dominance can be attributed to rising penetration of internet, and development of enterprise application in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific projected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increased awareness about benefits of bring your own app (BYOA), and robust use of smartphones and tablets in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global bring your own app (BYOA) market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Avaya, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, International Business Machines Corporation, MobileIron, Inc., Driven Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc.