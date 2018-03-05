Global Baking Enzymes Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Enzymes are natural proteins act as catalysts for biochemical reactions and help to improve shelf life and texture of baked foods. Enzymes are also used to change the functional characteristics of products and control crumb texture, color, taste, moisture, and volume of baked products. Baking enzymes (https://marketresearch.biz/report/baking-enzymes-market/) are widely used in confectionery items such as pastries, cakes, cookies and is considered as a main ingredient in the preparation of these items which improves texture and appearance of the product.

Rising demand for baking enzymes in food industry specially in bakery products is a key factor driving growth of the global baking enzymes market. In addition, increasing use of baking enzymes in confectionary products such as cakes, pastries, etc. and increasing demand for baking enzymes from bread making industry are other major factors anticipated to fuel growth to the global baking enzymes market over the forecast period. Baking enzymes are preferable used in bakery industry for enhancing nutritional values of the product is another factor expected to support growth of the global baking enzymes market.

However, baking enzymes may cause allergies, headache, ulcer if consumed in excess proportion, which is a key factor affecting growth of the global baking enzymes market. Also, changing temperature and pH level affects ability of baking enzymes and stringent government rules and regulation in countries such as UK and Canada regarding use of baking enzymes are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global baking enzymes market over the forecast period.

The global baking enzymes market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global baking enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to contribute major market share in the global baking enzymes market and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period in terms of revenue owing to increasing demand for baking enzymes in food & beverage and confectionary industries in countries in the region. The market in Europe expected to account for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the global baking enzymes market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing preference for packaged food among individuals in countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global baking enzymes market include Amano Enzyme Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, SternEnzym GmbH & Co KG, AB Enzymes GmbH, Novozymes A/S, Maps Enzymes Limited, Aum enzymes, and Puratos Group NV.