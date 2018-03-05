Global Baggage Handling System Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Conveyor system installed at railways and airports to transport luggage from baggage counters to respective area where they are loaded onto the aircrafts, airplanes, or railways and vice versa is known as a baggage handling system. A smart baggage handling system carries most of these functions automatically with help of smart sensors, connected devices, etc.

Increasing air travel coupled with increasing incidences of luggage mishandling (https://marketresearch.biz/report/baggage-handling-system-market/)or misplacing are major factors driving growth of the global smart baggage handling system. In addition, deployment of smart airports and increasing penetration of internet of things and connected devices are other major factors driving growth of the global smart baggage handling system market. Moreover, facilities such as live bag tracking, delivery waiting time, smartphone applications etc. are expected to boost demand of smart baggage handling system, which is expected to further drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

High cost and long term return on investment are major factors hampering growth of the global smart baggage handling system. Implementation of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology at various airports for bag check-in is a trend observed in the market and further development of these technology can create lucrative opportunities for major key players in the global smart baggage handling system market over the next 10 years.

The global smart baggage handling system market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, technology, and region. On the basis of region, the global smart baggage handling system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global smart baggage handling system market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to early adoption of these technology and increasing government investment in airport infrastructure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% by 2026. This is due to increasing air travel and need for efficient baggage handling system among countries in this region.

Key players in the global smart baggage handling system market are BEUMER Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens Group, Fives Group, Vanderlande Industries, SITA, Pteris Global Limited, G&S Airport Conveyor, Scarabee Systems & Technology, and Alstef Automation S.A.