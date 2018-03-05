Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Counterfeit is the illegal production of a trademarked brand which is identical to genuine products. Counterfeit goods include medication, electronic equipment”s, clothing”s, jewelry, cigarettes, and others. Secure packaging is essential to avoid counterfeit products. Anti-counterfeit packaging (https://marketresearch.biz/report/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/) is defined as the process of assigning secure packaging to the product to minimize counterfeiting and infringement. The companies are adopting new techniques of packaging to avoid counterfeits.

The demand for anti-counterfeit packaging is estimated to grow owing to stringent regulations to eliminate production of fake products. Increasing efforts from manufacturers across the globe to decrease losses due to counterfeit products is expected to fuel growth of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market over the forecast period.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is anticipating higher growth rate due to growing demand for product authentication techniques in fast-growing FMCG industry. Moreover, growing efforts from governments in North America and Europe to counter counterfeit products is expected to boost demand for anti-counterfeit packaging over the forecast period.

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. High product security resulting in high difficulty in product counterfeit is expected to boost demand for security labels product segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market over the forecast period. High usage of this technology in FMCG goods is likely to drive the market growth.

Pharmaceuticals application segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. High concerns regarding the negative effects of counterfeit drugs along with the brand image of the pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to fuel the growth of the market over the years.

On the basis of region, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to dominate the global anti-counterfeit packaging market over the forecasted period. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market. Stringent regulations of North America and European countries regarding counterfeit products is expected to boost the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in countries in these regions. Demand in the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing application industries such as pharmaceuticals in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market include AlpVision, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Authentix, DuPont, Sicpa Holding S.A., Flint Group, Alp Vision S.A., InkSure Technologies, Atlantic Zeiser.