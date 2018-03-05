Global Aircraft Lighting Market: Growing Preference for Air Travel Creating Significant Opportunity

The global aircraft lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period 2017-2026, according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report titled “Aircraft Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026”, the global market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period.

The report offers holistic analysis on the key factors that are impacting the growth of the market globally. An unbiased and critical assessment on the aircraft lighting market has been offered to readers, with the key drivers, opportunities, threats, and restrains discussed in a lucid manner. A detailed segmentation of the aircraft lighting market has been included in the report which will give readers an in-depth analysis on the lucrative and sluggish pockets of growth in the market. The report also includes a region-wise analysis that offers readers information on the most prominent markets for aircraft lighting.

According to the report, demand for aircraft lighting is likely to be impacted by the growing preference for air travel. Years of economic development has led to the emergence of a strong middle class in many emerging countries. This middle class has the means to choose a quick and comfortable mode of travel, and this has led to an increase in air bookings in the recent years. The report projects that growing preference for air travel will necessitate the procurement of new aircrafts, which in turn will positively impact the prospects of the aircraft lighting market during the assessment period.

The report has segmented the global market on the basis of lighting type, aircraft type, fit type, platform type, and region. According to the report, ceiling and wall lights are likely to remain a lucrative segment, accounting for over US$ 200 Mn in revenues by the end of 2026. Growing focus on safe travel is also anticipated to create additional demand for anti-collision lights, with this segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

By aircraft type, narrowbody aircraft is likely to remain one of the most prominent, whereas the freighters aircrafts are likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Retrofits continue to be one of the leading segments on the basis of fit type, whereas wing is the most lucrative segment on the basis of platform type.

The report also profiles some of the leading players in the market, giving readers a detailed analysis on the key strategies of prominent players. Some of the leading companies in the aircraft lighting market include Honeywell International Inc., Cobham plc, Astronics Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, B/E Aerospace, Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aveo Engineering Group, Bruce Aerospace and STG Aerospace Limited.

