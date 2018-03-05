Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Air quality control systems assists to maintain healthy environment. Industries such as cement, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas release toxic pollutants which contaminate air. Air quality control equipment (https://marketresearch.biz/report/air-quality-control-systems-market/)and technology helps to reduce pollutants by filtering them or converting them to less harmful contaminants.

Stringent regulation imposed on end-use industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and power generation is boosting demand for air quality control systems, which is a key factor driving growth of the global air quality control systems market. In addition, growing awareness among small & medium enterprise owners, coupled with advanced developments in air pollution control equipment and technologies are major factors expected to drive growth of the global air quality control systems market over forecast period.

However, high installation cost owing to increasing raw material cost and heavy maintenance cost are key factors restraining growth of the global air quality control systems market. Additionally, increasing usage of renewable energy, which reduces emission of pollutants is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global air quality control systems market.

Development of new and improved air pollution control equipment to recover harmful contents in air, which can be reused is expected to be a potential opportunity for key players in the global air quality control systems market.

The global air quality control systems market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industries, and region. On the basis of region, the global air quality control systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global air quality control systems market in terms of revenue owing to the presence of prominent players in the region, this is due to stringent regulations imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in the global air quality control systems market over forecast period owing to growing industrialization in developing countries.

Key players in the global air quality control systems market include Alstom SA, Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler plc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Siemens AG, Tri-Mer Corporation, KBR, Inc., Burns & McDonnell, Inc., and Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc.