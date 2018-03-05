Fortified Wine Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 5.3% From 2017 To 2023

Market Definition

Fortified wine is referred to the wine-type that is prepared by mixing with additional alcohol, generally distilled spirit, such as brandy. This process is carried out to enhance the flavor as well as the alcohol content of the wine, which is 17-20%. Most of the times, fortified wines are also blended with herbs and spices to add uniqueness to the wine flavors. Fortified wines are available in dry, medium and sweet form. The rich antioxidant content of the wine adds to the health benefits obtained from it. Fortified wines are aged in wood casks, which further enhance the organoleptic properties of the wine.

Market Scenario

Increasing population of alcohol consumers’ majorly belonging to age group of 19-25 is one of the major drivers influencing the sale of fortified wine based on the unique formulation of the wine. Developing economy and increasing disposable income have a major impact on the fortified wine market. Increased demand for premium alcohol is also driving the market for fortified wine. Availability of various product types in fortified wine supports the growth of fortified wine market. Furthermore, high focus on research and development has led to innovations in fortified wine varieties by experimenting with unique flavors, which has also fueled up the fortified wine share in the global wine market.

In the major fortified wine type, Sherry holds a major share and based on high popularity for dry fortified wine it is projected to increase at higher rate globally. Consumption of dry wine is dominating the share of wine varieties segregated on the basis of taste due to high consumers’ preference towards authentic flavors in the fortified wine variety. However, consumption of sweet wine is found to be rising at a steady growth rate in various regions. Sale of fortified wine via specialty retailers is found to dominate the share based on convenience and ‘one-stop’ shopping experience of the consumers.

Key Findings

• Vermouth wine amongst the fortified wine type is anticipated grow at a higher growth rate

• Top exporters of fortified wine include Italy, Spain, France, Chile, and the U.S.

Segments

• Fortified wine is segmented on the basis of fortified wine-type, which comprises of port wine, sherry, vermouth, and others. Sherry wine holds a major share followed by port wine.

• Fortified wine is segmented on the basis of taste which comprises of dry, medium, and sweet. The dry fortified wine holds the lion’s share in the global wine market.

• Fortified wine is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel, which comprises of store-based and non-store based distribution channels. Sale of fortified wine is higher through store based channels based on convenience purchase of the product.

Study Objectives of Fortified Wine Market

• Detailed analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast the market size by fortified wine-type, taste, distribution channel & region

• To analyze key driving forces influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (ROW), and their countries

• Value Chain Analysis & Supply Chain Analysis of fortified wine

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Regional Analysis

The Global Fortified Wine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe holds the major market share followed by North America. Developing economy has led to changing lifestyle, thereby Europe is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. Changing consumers’ preferences among the alcoholic beverages will support the sale of fortified wine in the various region during the forecast period. The Major importers of fortified wine include the U.S., the U.K., China, Germany, and Canada. Based on the higher demand for alcoholic beverages with unique and refreshing flavors, the import and export of fortified wine in the developed countries are rising at a steady growth rate.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global fortified wine market: Bacardi Limited (U.K.), Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Italy), The Wine Group (U.S.), E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.), Anchor Brewing Company (U.S.), Atsby Vermouth (U.S.), Gancia (Italy)

The global fortified wine market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• K.

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Others

The report for global fortified wine market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro-economic and governing factors in the market. This report provides a detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

