Flavored Tea Market 2018 | Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Business Prospects by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Flavored tea is a type of tea containing flavor added to it of one kind or another. There are a wide variety of flavors added to tea infused with fruits, herbs, spices, and others. Flavored tea has a higher percentage of antioxidants compared to other forms of tea which make it popular among the health-conscious consumers. The innovation of new flavors is further boosting the growth of the market.

Along with the health benefits, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity cases are anticipated to fuel the sales of the flavored tea during the forecast period. Apart from that, flavored tea promotes fat reduction which in turn accelerates the demand for flavored tea during the review period.

Also, increase in health-conscious population in developed economies is anticipated to boost the sales of flavored tea during the forecast period. Also, the enhancement of livelihood among the consumers in developing economies is a significant factor for the growth of the flavored tea market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global flavored tea market: R.C. Bigelow, Inc. (U.S.), Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (U.S.), Twining and Company Limited. (U.K), Numi, Inc. (U.S.), ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.), Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India), The Unilever Group (U.K), Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland), Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.), and Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the flavored tea market. India and China has shown huge potentials for flavored tea market share during the review period, 2017-2023

Spice-infused flavored tea is gaining high acceptance among the consumers

Segments:

The global flavored tea market is segmented into type, flavor, and distribution channel.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into green tea, black tea, white tea, and others. Among them, the black tea is dominating the market. However, the green tea is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of the flavor, it is segmented into fruits, spices, herbs and others. Among all, the herbs segment is anticipated to dominate the market followed by the fruits segment. However, the spices segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the estimated period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented in store-based, and non-store based. Among both, owing to the one-stop shopping experience, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market.

Regional Analysis:

The global flavored tea market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world (RoW). Among all, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Growing per capita disposable income coupled with the increasing awareness of health benefits among the consumers in developing economies like India, China, and Indonesia is a significant reason for the market growth. Additionally, China and India offer a lucrative opportunity for the flavored tea manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is expected to witness a healthy growth during the review period.

North America is estimated to show slow growth due to the mature market in the U.S. However; Latin American region is projected to show high potential in the flavored tea market due to the increasing disposable income in this region.