Film promotional unit of Dreamz Group Dreamz Film Productions hosted Grand Finale of Miss North India Princess

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The Grand Finale of Miss North India Princess has successfully held at Hyatt Regency, Lucknow on 28th February 2018. The twelve finalist of the contest has shown their charm on-ramp as well as on audience. They faced the judges and their questions bravely. The final countdown to the Grand Finale of Dabur Amla Hair oil Miss North India Princess 2018, comes to an end with Miss Sidhi from Gurugram emerged as a winner. Miss Akansha from Bareilly is the first runner-up whereas Miss. Sakshi from Lucknow happens to be the second runner-up of the show.

The judges of this finale include dignitaries from Bollywood including Manoj Muntashir (Famous Bollywood Lyricist and Screenwriter), Swara Bhaskar (Famous Bollywood Actress),

Urvashi Rautela (the face of Bollywood, Actress), Anupama Rag (Music Composer and Singer), Bharti Taneja (Beauty Expert), Vikas Pandya (Film Director) and Priyadarshini Chatterjee (Miss India World 2016). They all had tough times to decide who is going to be the winner of the show. Finally, they declared Miss Sidhi to be the most appropriate. The winners are awarded many of the prizes and gifts to remember this show as a milestone in their life.

This grand finale is sponsored by many popular brands in Lucknow such as Dabur Amla hair oil is its title sponsor, powered by Honda two-wheelers and Catch Salts and Spices Driven by Datsun four-wheelers. Wellness partner Gtv as well as eye care partner Dr. M. S. Basu’s Isotine eye drop. It also includes Jewellery partner T. P. Jewellers, Ajara is its apparel partner. Makeover partner is Bharti Taneja’s group. Dreamz film Productions is acting as its co-partner in the grand finale whereas TV partners are National Voice UP and Uttarakhand. The online partner is handled by Amar Ujala.com.

Dreamz Film Productions congratulates them on their success and wishes them all the best for the future.