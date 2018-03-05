Enterprise Key Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The Encryption key management is administering the full lifecycle of cryptographic keys. The lifecycle includes generating, using, storing, archiving, and deleting of keys. Managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as the increasing need of managing high-profile data and segregating it according to the rules and policy of the industries is very much essential in a secure way, which therefore have enhanced the demand for enterprise security. According to the report, 43% of cyber security breaches were caused by internal activities or an organization.

The study reveals that with the increasing deployment of cloud-based computing, the managed service helps the clients to manage encryption keys that are required to encrypt on-premises as well as cloud data. The managed service provides the maintaining the secure data encryption keys. And the services segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the vendors offering Enterprise Key Management Market solutions that focuses on improving data security, meeting regulations and compliances and reducing data security management costs.

The global The Enterprise Key Management Market is expected to grow at USD ~$2,565 Million by 2023, at ~18.3% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US),

International Business Machines Corporation (US),

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US),

Gemalto NV (Netherland),

RSA Security LLC (US),

Thales e-Security,

(France),

Sun Microsystems,

(U.S),

Virtucript, LLC (U.S),

Venafi, Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US).

Segments:

The global Enterprise Key Management market has been segmented on the basis of Services types, deployment type, applications, Organization Size, end users and region.

Enterprise Key Management Market by Services Type:

Professional services

Managed services

Others

Enterprise Key Management Market by deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Others

Enterprise Key Management Market by Application:

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Disk Encryption

Database Encryption

Others

Enterprise Key Management Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Enterprise Key Management Market by End Users:

Aerospace

Healthcare

Educations

Automotive

Transportation

Tourism

Industries

Government & Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Enterprise Key Management Market by Region:

North America

Europe

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Enterprise Key Management Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Authenticating users prior to transacting business is main factor that drives the market of Enterprise Key Management in North America. The companies like Amazon Web Services is providing the most flexible and secure cloud computing environments available that drives a new generation of business productivity and collaboration for organizations. Europe region is indicating a high growth in this market as many companies are using the encrypted data that limits the risk associated with the electronic transactions in the Enterprise Key Management. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is also showing positive indication in the Enterprise Key Management Market. In developing countries such as China is using the method of replacing the handwritten signatures with the electronic equivalent.

Intended Audience

System Security

Key management vendors

Encryption software Vendors

Enterprise Key Management instrument

Research organizations

Analysts and strategic business planners

Technology investors

Security software Vendors

System integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of the Enterprise Key Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Enterprise Key Management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Enterprise Key Management Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of Services types, deployment type, applications, Organization Size, end users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Enterprise Key Management

