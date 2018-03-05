Digital TV Market Overview and Scope of Worldwide Market Analysis, Services and Solutions and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The digital television is the new evolution in the TV industry that achieve superior picture and sound quality with minimum transmission bandwidth. It is basically the digitally encoded format which captures, distributes, and broadcasts the programming across the world. The digital television industry is boosting the increasing demand of TV as it is integrated with the analog and digital functions in a single design. As well as the multimedia home platform will also drive the applications of digital TV market due to growing demand of higher performance digital TV receivers at lower system cost.

The study indicates that the High Definition TV has driven the demand for high resolution displays. The digital cable boxes is being replaced by cable ready HDTV. In United States, the digital terrestrial has been mandates to HD high density broadcasts. Also, the digital TV offers greater security to the programmer and the network as it occupies less bandwidth per program in a more secure way. The broadcasters, satellite operators, and cable operators have the opportunity to offer more channels.

The global digital TV market is expected to grow at USD$ ~1.3 Billion by 2023, at ~17.3% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3936

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Digital TV Market – Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vizio Inc. (U.S), Haier Group Corporation (China), Hisense Co., Ltd. (China), Lg Corporation (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), At&T Inc. (U.S), Dish Network (U.S), Verizon Fios (U.S) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Digital TV market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global digital TV market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 30%. Europe market is owing to major Digital TV manufacturing companies based out here in 2016. For the consumer electronics industry, the digitally encoded TV could provide new services, including Web access via TV. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for Digital TV market.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Digital TV manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Distributors and traders

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Digital TV Market Segmentation

The Digital television Market has been segmented on the basis of type, resolution, size, and region. The Digital television market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors. The digital television has wide range of applications across several industries such as consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment.

Industry News

Aug 2018– Vizio today announced that a new SmartCast TV update is now rolling out via the internet to its 2018 P-Series and M-Series 4K/Ultra HD displays..

Sept 2018 – LeEco and Vizio have instead announced a “partnership” that will result in two things: LeEco’s Le app will be included on some Vizio products, and Vizio products.

Key Findings

By type, HDTV is dominating the market and has reached USD 31.4 billion in 2016.

By resolution 1080p is dominating the market and has reached USD 32.46 billion in 2016.

By size, digital TV of size range 42’’- 50” has dominated the market and has reached USD 24.66 billion market value in 2016.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-tv-market-3936

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 Introduction 11

2.2 Scope Of The Study 11

2.2.1 Research Objective 11

2.2.2 Assumption 12

2.2.3 Limitation 12

2.3 Market Structure 12

2.3.1 Global Digital TV Market Structure 12

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Research Process 13

3.2 Primary Research 14

3.3 Secondary Research 14

3.4 Market Size Estimation 14

3.5 Forecast Model 15

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction 16

4.2 Market Drivers 17

4.2.1 High Disposable Income 17

4.2.2 Price 17

4.2.3 Increasing Digital Content Market 18

4.3 Market Challenges 19

4.3.1 Privacy 19

4.3.2 Lack Of Digital Infrastructure 19

4.4 Market Opportunity 20

4.4.1 Growing Consumer Electronic Market 20

4.5 Digital TV Supply Chain Analysis 21

4.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 22

5 GLOBAL DIGITAL TV MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 By Type 24

5.1.1 SDTV 25

5.1.2 EDTV 27

5.1.3 HDTV 30

5.1.4 Others 33

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com