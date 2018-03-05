Deck-Rail.Com Overcomes the Disadvantages of Cable Rail

Deck-Rail.Com is a company which operates in California but they offer services in all 50 states in the United States. They have been working for a long time to produce an alternative for cable rails. Whatever it may be, decks or stairs, they manufacture proprietary, pre-engineered railing systems according to your needs. With their experience of more than five decades, they have found the solution for the cable railings disadvantages.

Why Go With Deck Rails?

Cable railings have been in usage for many years and it has various drawbacks in it. The Wedge Lock 3000 Deck Rail System replaces all of that, also retaining the benefits of it. One of the advantages of cable rail is its sleekness. The deck rail also has a good visual appearance. It is developed to last long without giving any chances of rust. It requires only less maintenance. The installation process is also made easy and it does not require any onsite welding. You will get rid of the retightening and replacing the cables. You will not see any visible fasteners and the floating corners enhance its look. It also requires only fewer horizontals and posts. These few horizontals are flexible enough and lack tension. There are no chances of bowed ends and they have a pleasant appearance.

The rods used in deck rails do not sag and will maintain their appearance for many years. You can install them with simple tools and this can be done with the help of a carpenter. Even you can do it since there are no complexities involved in it. The steel is replaced with aluminum and all the railing posts and caps come in aluminum. It meets all the railing code even though it is less in weight. These are recyclable and so it saves our environment too.

About Deck-Rail.Com

Deck-Rail.Com uses the high-quality metal product and also offers outstanding service. They are experienced in designing and fabricating the metal works. In addition to, the products they use are from the United States. They focus on customer satisfaction thereby doing high-quality welding and finishing. To know more, visit http://deck-rail.com/bay-area-cable-railing/

Address: 1483 67th St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Phone: (510) 776-6759

Email – sales@deck-rail.com