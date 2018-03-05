Day 3 -BOX – BOWL OUT XERIES – 20 teams in BOX fighting for one trophy, Yuvraj Singh conducted the toss in favour of team Bombay blasters, The winning team for the evening was Lashkaria Lions and catch of the match was Nikhil Merani and Man of the match was Aamir Khan

Title Sponsor – Safal Group

The toss was done by Yuvraj Singh, and Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, in presence of Mr. Richie Singh and Mr. Ronak Daftary.

Yuvraj also tried the underarm tennis cricket. Zeeshan said “Bandra is buzzing with Cricket these days is like a religion in our country, we are glad today Yuvraj Singh could make it and spent quality time watching the game and did try his hand for the first time on the game and he said he was looking forward to the game.The matches were between Bombay Blasters vs Lashkaria Lions earlier match in the evening was Ballbusters VS Ink Superstars, also the winners of the previous match during the day.

Bowl Out Xeries Powered by Bombay Coffee House, Co-Sponsored by Sahib Realty, conceptualized in Bandra, is Mumbai’s newest and one of a kind elite Underarm Cricket League. Bowl Out Xeries Season 1 is Founded by Mr. Zeeshan Siddique, Co-Founded by Mr. Richie Singh and Mr. Ronak Daftary.