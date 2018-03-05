Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla mesmerizes Investors at Magnetic Mizoram Roadshow in Kolkata

Mizoram will host its First Ever Global Business Meet “MAGNETIC MIZORAM INVESTORS SUMMIT” in Aizawl in April to showcase its immense yet unexplored business opportunities and some unparallel advantages to domestic and global investors.

As a precursor to the main event and to showcase the state’s attractions and offerings and to provide lucrative opportunities to various stakeholders, the State Government of Mizoram in association with their state partners Innovations India organised a Roadshow and Interactive Meet on the 28th of February at Kolkata.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Sh. Lal Thanhawla, The Hon’ble Minister for Planning & Finance Sh. Lalsawta, Secretary Planning Dr.C.Vanlalramsanga, Director Tourism Sh. Biakthanmawia Pautu and Managing Director Innovations India & State Partner of Mizoram Captain Rahul Bali addressed and interacted with Industry leaders and Media giving them a sneak preview into the latest offerings of the state.

The Road show was attended by the leading Corporate Honchos of West Bengal, Diplomats, Industry Leaders, Senior Government officials, Travel and Tour operators and Media.

The Government of Mizoram through its representatives addressed the gathering and highlighted various USP’s of the state and its mystic beauty, inviting visitors from across all cross sections of the society to visit Mizoram.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lal Thanhawla, said “ Similar Roadshows in Delhi & Mumbai have generated very positive response from the investors.”

The Roadshow aimed at generating awareness and publicity about the state of Mizoram, was also the official curtain raiser announcement for its First ever Investor’s meet – MAGNETIC MIZORAM SUMMIT to be held in Aizawl on 20-21 April 2018.

The summit would be the first of its kind in Mizoram and is a sure to become a great platform aimed at exploring ideas that would help the State to achieve inclusive and sustainable development by ensuring policy coherence and effective investment promotion.

It would be a two day Summit, bringing together Investors & representatives of States and Governments, Leaders from the Corporate world, Senior Policy makers, Heads of International Institutions and Academia from India and abroad to deliberate on investments, new projects and to promote business cooperation across various sectors of trade and industry.

Magnetic Mizoram Summit would leverage Mizoram’s potential in key sectors like Energy, Power, Oil & Natural Gas, Bamboo, Grapes, Wines, Handicrafts & Handlooms, Silk, Films, Fashion as well as Tourism, Horticulture, Adventure Sports etc. and connect with global investors providing a networking platform to amplify interaction between stakeholders through B2G and B2B meetings.

Speaking and interacting at the Roadshow, The Honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram Sh. Lal Thanhawla said, ”The Magnetic Mizoram Summit would usher in a new era of collaboration, not only for investments but also for new skills and advanced production and technology in various sectors. Seamless exchange of experiences and innovative ideas during the Summit would pave the way for various developmental projects being undertaken under collaboration with outside players.”

Sh. Lal Thanhawla expressed his extreme joy and satisfaction in interacting with some of the Leading players of corporate India and some major stakeholders of the Indian Hospitality Industry who attended the Roadshow and he was sure that all the participants would be mesmerized by the beauty of Mizoram and hospitality of its people.

MAGNETIC MIZORAM SUMMIT would be a unique trade opportunity wherein the best players from all fields of business would come under one roof to showcase their range of products / services. The Summit would be a fantastic launch pad not only for the discerning entrepreneurs in the field of Hospitality, Leisure & Travel Industry, but also for a large number of Business Houses in other fields as it would act as the best platform for B2G, B2B & B2C connectivity for almost every kind of business in Mizoram” said Sh. Lalsawta, The Planning & Finance Minister of Mizoram who had several one on one meetings with a number of Captains of Industry who attended the Roadshow.

MAGNETIC MIZORAM SUMMIT would surely provide the participating partners with a definite advantage to gain an entirely new customer base and an excellent opportunity to reinforce their existing business links and open new markets.

Addressing the gathering, Managing Director Innovations India and state partner of Mizoram Captain Rahul Bali said,”Magnetic Mizoram Summit is a highly innovative initiative of the Government of Mizoram and Innovations India under the New Economic Development Policy of Mizoram that would enable a large number of business houses to kick start their business in Mizoram as well as showcase the mesmerizing beauty of Mizoram to the world. This would go a long way in promoting Mizoram as a preferred destination for both business and leisure.”

The Chief Minister has had one-to-one meetings with top industrialists and Diplomats at the Roadshow and invited them to invest in Mizoram. The summit is expected to attract a number of international business delegations apart from domestic investors.