Caustic Soda Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report on Caustic Soda Market by application (alumina, detergents, food, inorganic, organic chemicals, pulp & paper, soaps) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Caustic Soda Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

Caustic soda garners a share of more than 40% among the inorganic chemicals in terms of volume of consumption worldwide. Demand from the organic chemicals industries account for a significant portion of the volume of caustic soda market. The increasing demand from end user industries such as pulp, paper, and textiles is expected to the drive the growth of the global caustic soda market. The increasing demand for alumina from the automobile industry is boosting the growth of the global caustic soda market during the estimated period.

Owing to the stringent regulations opted by governments in various countries for many industries for the environmental harm caused by the highly corrosive as well as reactive traits of caustic soda is a major restraining factor hampering the growth of the global caustic soda market. The prospects of global caustic soda market depend on the demand for chlorine, as caustic soda is a co-product obtained during the chlorine manufacturing process. The lower demand for chlorine from PVC manufacturing industry is expected to influence the volume of production of the caustic soda during the forecast period. As production of caustic soda involves higher power consumption, market growth is expected to face a major challenge of higher manufacturing cost. Higher price fluctuation for caustic soda in the commodities spot market is also expected to pose a major restraint for the major players in the market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global caustic soda market by application and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as alumina, detergents, food, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, pulp & paper, soaps, steel/metallurgy-sintering, textiles, water treatment and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The global market size of chlorine was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region among the geographies. The market size of Asia-Pacific chlorine market was worth USD 15957.4 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 22906.5 in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2023. In terms of volume, the market size of Asia-Pacific chlorine market is projected to reach 58026.6 kilo tons in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2023.

China is the largest consumer and producer of caustic soda. The phenomenal increase in demand from textile industry in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and Vietnam is expected to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific market. Going forward, European caustic soda market is expected to experience a moderate growth as the market has attained maturity in this region. North America accounted for approximately 20% share in the global caustic soda market in 2017. The U.S. drives the relatively matured North American caustic soda market. South America is a major exporting destination for the major players in global caustic soda market. The demand for consumer products in the major emerging countries such as Brazil is expected to drive the growth of caustic soda market in South America. Africa is a major untapped market with ample opportunities for major players to expand during the forecast period. The heavy investments in research and development for the development of efficient production processes as well as new products are expected to create new opportunities for major players in the global caustic soda market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanhwa Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PPG Industries, Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of caustic soda globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of caustic soda.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the caustic soda market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the caustic soda market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

