BroadNet offers the best and the most cost-effective SMS Reseller Programs in the industry

Beirut, 05 March 2018 – BroadNet – a leading service provider in the communications field – is pleased to announce one of the best and most cost effective SMS reseller program in the industry. The company’s reseller program solutions are designed to offer high benefits with low cost. The SMS reseller program is aimed at improving the overall quality aspects of the services, while empowering people to benefit from a high value solution

At BroadNet, joining bulk SMS reseller program is easy. A reseller needs to have some basic computer knowledge and the skills to operate the Internet. That’s it! If you have an internet-enabled computer, text message credits and list of contacts; as a reseller, you can easily develop an account with BroadNet and become its reseller.

“Being a reseller, we avail a number of standalone benefits. We can resell the bulk SMS at a convenient price, appoint more number of resellers, get regular, unbranded bulk SMS control panel, develop our own bulk SMS gateway” says a reseller.

BroadNet offers the following services to resellers –

Bulk SMS Services

Short Code services

Long code Services (Virtual Number)

SMS Gateway with APIs (HTTP, SMPP)

Customized Applications on SMS

As a reseller, you can avail many standalone advantages with relatively little or no investment. If you want to learn more about the standalone benefits offered to a reseller, and should you want to learn more about how become a reseller; please visit the BroadNet website.

BroadNet is your long-term Bulk SMS Service provider. It offers a fully operational Bulk SMS Platform that can adapt to new business environments.