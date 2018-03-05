BREATHE EASY AND LIVE HEALTHY WITH AIRTOPIA Airtopia’s home air testing service teaches you how to improve the health of your home

(TRING, Hertfordshire, 5 March 2018) Airtopia, an indoor air quality testing service, announces today its launch in London, Birmingham and the HP postcode. The service is both practical and educational: it offers in-home air quality tests and teaches you what you can do to make your home healthier. Indoor air pollution is a health and environmental problem over which you have some control; Airtopia can show you how.

Airtopia is a social enterprise and the brainchild of David Evans, MBE, who was the first to receive recognition for the single citation of ‘Services to Corporate Social Responsibility.’

Evans, known for creating behaviour change through education and incentives, said, ‘From the extensive research I’ve done, it seems few people realise their homes are likely filled with toxins that could be seriously affecting their health. In seventy years I’ve learned that people can’t solve a problem they don’t know they have, but given knowledge and tools, they will take action. Indoor air pollution is something they can fix – they don’t have to wait for anybody to regulate or build an invention before they make their lives better. I founded Airtopia with the singular aim of helping people have healthier homes.’

Indoor air can be 2-5 times more polluted than the air outdoors. Research recently published in the journal Science found that products we use every day, like shampoo and cleaners, are as significant a source of PM2.5 as cars. Pollutants, like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mould, formaldehyde and excess carbon dioxide can cause or exacerbate illnesses ranging from asthma and allergies to heart disease and cancer. But armed with the information provided by an Airtopian home health screening, there are low-cost, no cost changes you can make to improve your air quality and your quality of life.

Cleaner air at home can help you sleep better, think clearer and suffer fewer sick days. It can make allergies less severe and asthma more manageable. An Airtopian analyst will not only test your air, but will help you identify the products you’re using or the way you’re living in your home that could be having a negative impact on you. It’s like having a personal tutor to show you how to have a healthier home.

Airtopia offers two home air quality tests designed to be easy and consumer-friendly. Tests can be booked at a time that’s convenient for you by phone or via the website, www.airtopia.co.uk. During the appointment, your highly trained analyst will explain the issue and answer questions while taking air samples. When the results are collated, you’ll receive a bespoke report about your home with clear ratings and guidance to help you understand what the tests have shown. You will also receive access to advice on how to improve your air and special offers through a members page.

‘Indoor air quality is rising to the top of health professionals’ priorities. The Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health are currently studying the long-term impact of indoor air pollution of children’s health,’ said Director of Operations Steve Saxty. ‘We’re offering customers the chance to get ahead of the curve – to find out now whether their air is healthy – and if they have any problems, we’ll help them solve it, usually with low cost or no cost options. We’ll help people understand the issue and empower them to make small changes that will have a big impact on their lives.’

Airtopian analysts will be available in Manchester next and nationally within the year. They’ll be waiting to welcome you to Airtopia, where you can breathe easy.