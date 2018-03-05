best salon in Rhode Island

Positioned inside the heart of East Side, Femme Fatale has been a well known salon and spa for extra than 35 years. Now, below new ownership that is certainly passionate about wellness and healthful living and below the creative path of its not too long ago hired Master Stylist and Master Colorist – Leo Harrison, Femme Fatale aspires to serve the overall health conscious and environmentally accountable Rhode Islanders. Get extra details about hair salon cranston ri

We’re inside the procedure of becoming Rhode Island’s very first Green Salon together with the enable of an internationally identified green options enterprise. We’ll present organic hair care and skin care goods and solutions later this year.

Our Inventive Director, Leo Harrison, brings NYC’s cutting-edge sophistication and most recent trends to Rhode Island. Leo worked at famous John Barret salon in NYC and has served as stylist and colorist for a lot of Tv shows including America’s Major Model plus a Martha Stewart series.