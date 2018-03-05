Asahi Kasei presents the Next-Generation Lightweight Material SunForceTM at JEC World 2018 in Europe

Düsseldorf/Paris, March 5, 2018 – Asahi Kasei presents SunForce™ expanded modified polyphenylene ether (m-PPE) beads, the world”s first particle foam beads material combining the characteristics of Xyron™ m-PPE resin and foam beads at JEC World 2018 in Paris. With its excellent flame retardancy and dimensional stability SunForce™ contributes to product safety as well as to compact and space-saving product design. The newly developed material maintains its strength, rigidity and shape also in high-temperature environments up to 100°C and allows lightweight solutions for various applications.

Because of the small size of the particle foam beads, SunForce™ allows the molding of complex structures while maintaining strength and rigidity and furthermore thin-wall molding and therefore compact and space-saving product design. Since the beads can be easily inserted into the equipment, SunForce™ also features high processability which leads to process time reduction and lower production costs.

Further import characteristics:

Flame Retardancy

SunForce™ is the world”s first particle foam beads material certified with UL 94 (Standard for Safety of Flammability of Plastic Materials for Parts in Devices and Appliances) V-0 flammability by the safety certification organisation Underwriters Laboratories. This feature allows SunForce™ to contribute to an overall product safety.

High Precision

SunForce™ features a high dimensional stability, allowing the material to maintain its dimensions even in application fields with high temperature changes and high humidity.

Heat Insulation

The small size of the beads enables SunForce™’s closed cell structure, allowing a high thermal conductivity. This features makes SunForce™ a suitable material for use in lithium-ion battery applications, since a lithium-ion battery needs an environment with a constant temperature to unfold its full performance.

Applications Fields

SunForce™ with its outstanding features allows a broad range of applications in various industries such as the

-Automotive industry (car body parts, electrical components, battery unit case and structural parts for lithium-ion battery applications)

-Puplic transportation (train components, railway infrastructure, electrical parts, seat parts)

-other industries (medical parts, electric tools, fuel cells etc.)

On March 8th, Asahi Kasei R&D Manager Yuichiro Sakamoto will introduce SunForce® in greater detail at the “Automotive and transportation: materials and processes” conference in Hall 6 (11:55-12:20).

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active technology group that works in the three business areas of Material, Homes and Health Care. Material includes fibres & textiles, petrochemicals, high-performance polymers, high-performance plastics, consumer products, battery separators and electronics. Homes offers construction material to finished houses on the Japanese market. The area Health Care includes pharmaceuticals, medical technology, as well as devices and systems for acute and intensive medicine. With about 34,000 employees across the world, the Asahi Kasei Group supports customers in more than 100 countries.

“Creating for Tomorrow”. With this slogan, the Asahi Kasei Group refers to the common mission of all its companies, to help people across the world towards a better life and living with sustainable products and technologies. You can find further information at

