AS-Interface Market 2017 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface) is simply integrated in an existing AS-Interface network. AS- interface master represents the connection to the controller or to a host fieldbus system. It is responsible to link the connection, to the higher-level control system with other devices that supports to enable the smooth flow of data and commands given to the slaves. The master device communicates and manages data transfer from the data cable and checks the signals received, that further sets the parameters and sends commands to the slaves, which also monitors the working of the slaves. It enables the effective controlling, monitoring, and execution of the manufacturing process.

Moreover, it helps in monitoring the communication among coupled devices and helps in detecting faults. The Actuator Sensor Interface slave component is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The demand for the Actuator Sensor Interface slave is projected to increases due to its various applications in process industries. The slave is small in size and can be easily integrated within the sensor and actuator. Various slaves are handled by a single master.

The study indicates that the AS-Interface Market is used in material handling that includes various activities such as loading and transporting the material from one place to another. These are the material handling that are used in AS-Interface in the airport for the baggage handling. The AS-interface creates a network connecting to various systems in an optimum operating plant, to minimize wastage and valuable resources. The need for water has raised the concept of purifying water and reusing it. This process includes activities such as refining of the impurities, distribution and storage of water, and processing of water.

The global Actuator Sensor Interface market is expected to grow at USD$ ~1,178.3 Million by 2023, at 4.8% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany),

ABB Group (Switzerland),

Baumer Electric AG (Switzerland),

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S),

Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH (Germany),

IFM Electronic GmbH (Germany),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Valmet Corporation (Finland),

Schneider Electric S E (France),

Phoenix Contact GmbH

Kg (Germany).

Segments:

The global AS-Interface market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, Industry, and region.

AS-Interface Market by Component:

AS-interface Slave

AS-interface Cable

AS-interface Gateway

AS-interface Power Supply

Others

AS-Interface Market by Application:

Building Automation

Material Handling

Drive Control

Others

AS-Interface Market by Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Paper

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

AS-Interface Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of AS-Interface market is being studied for region such as AS-interface a pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global AS interface market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 40%. The Key Vendors such as Pepper Fuchs GmbH (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), and many more are the major player in this market. Europe market is owing to major AS-Interface manufacturing companies based out here in 2016. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the AS-Interface market. AS-interface a Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for AS-Interface market. South Korea is mainly driven by the increasing AS-interface applications in automobiles, shipbuilding, and mining, among others.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Automation consultants

Automation instrument distributors and developers

Automation solution developers

Industrial automation solution companies

Process and discrete industries

Research organizations and consulting companies

AS-Interface manufacturers

Component suppliers

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of AS-Interface Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the AS-Interface market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the AS-Interface market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, AS-interface a, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, application, applications and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the AS-Interface system

