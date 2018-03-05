Antibody Drug Conjugates at the Forefront of Treating Hematological Malignancies

“Increasing number of novel Antibody Drug Conjugates are being developed for the treatment of varied haematological malignancies”, says RNCOS.

Antibody Drug Conjugates are used to treat different type of cancers, like hematological malignancies. Hematological malignancies affect the blood, bone marrow, lymph and lymphatic system. There have been a lot of advancements in ways in which ADCs are developed, which are then used to treat these hematological malignancies.

According to the RNCOS report entitled “Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Drug Sales, Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Linker, Technology, and Indication) & Global Market Forecasts to 2023”, Seattle Genetics is advancing Enfortumab vedotin (ASG-22ME) for treating urothelial cancer, in collaboration with Astellas Pharmaceuticals and SGN-LIV1A for triple-negative breast cancer since 2016. The companies’ intensive product pipeline provides opportunities across hematologic malignancies as well as solid tumors. In 2016, Seattle Genetics and Bristol Mayer Squibb highlighted first data from Phase I/II study evaluating ADCETRIS and Opdivo combination in relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

Additionally, Immunomedics has expanded ADC program in November 2016, to potentially address most of human cancers including hematological malignancies. The Company has also created ADC targeting B-cell hematologic malignancies which is protected by the new U.S. Patent 9,493,574. Furthermore, Nordic Nanovector and Heidelberg Pharma announced strategic collaboration in October 2016, with regard to extending their portfolio of ADCs to hematological cancers. Also, Celgene and MedImmune have entered into a strategic collaboration in April 2016, to develop and commercialize MEDI4736, an anti-PD-L1 inhibitor, for hematologic malignancies.

Similarly, ADC Therapeutics is also focused on the development of proprietary ADCs for both solid and hematological cancers treatment. Moreover, the researchers at the Scripps Research Institute have developed an immunosuppressive antibody drug conjugate, targeting T cell hematological malignancies. It is a novel antibody that can selectively deliver the Lck inhibitor dasatinib to human T lymphocytes. This ADC is based on an antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to CXCR4, an antigen that is selectively expressed on hematopoietic cells. The resulting dasatinib-antibody conjugate suppresses T-cell-receptor mediated T-cell activation and cytokine expression.

