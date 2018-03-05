Air Management System Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

The Air Management System Market is the important contributors to the comfort on board an aircraft. Air Management Systems is segmented into various types of system, platform, components and market share and growth rate of Air Management Systems Out of which, the sensors segment is estimated to the highest growth during the forecast period due to the need of various parameters, such as temperature, density, and thickness of ice, among others.

The study indicates that the Air Management Systems business is supplying advanced systems that provide safety, healthy and comfortable environment during flight. Electric and pneumatic systems are installed on a broad array of commercial and military aircraft, both fixed and rotary wing.

The global The Air Management System Market is expected to grow at USD ~$6.55 Billion by 2023, at ~6.5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.),

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.),

Meggitt Plc (U.K.),

Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.),

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

Liebherr Group (Switzerland),

Zodiac Aerospace (France),

Dukes Aerospace, Inc. (U.S.),

Aeronamic Aircraft Subsystems (Netherlands).

Segments:

The global Air Management System market has been segmented on the basis of Component, System, Platform, end users and region.

Air Management System Market by Component:

Sensors

Valves

Condenser and Evaporator

Air Cycle Machines

Heat Exchangers

Air Separator Modules

Air Mixers

Onboard Oxygen Generation System

Control and Monitoring Electronic units

Other

Air Management System Market by System:

Oxygen System

Fuel Tank Inserting System

Ice Protection System

Engine Bleed Air System

Cabin Pressure Control System

Thermal Management System

Distributed Control Systems

Others

Air Management System Market by Platform:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Other

Air Management System Market by End Users:

Defense And Military

Aircraft And Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Transportation

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Others

Air Management System Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Air Management System Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the largest market share in the air management system market during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing demand of air passenger traffic and new aircraft is driving the air management system market. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing the positive sign towards the Air Management System Market. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have shown considerably fair share in the Air Management System Market but will be growing fast in coming time.

Intended Audience

System Security

Air Management System devices and systems manufacturers

Aircraft Manufacturers

Environmental System Manufacturers

Military Service Providers

Regulatory Bodies

Air Management System certification providers

Air Management System lifecycle service providers

Product manufacturers

Research organizations

Technology investors

Study Objectives of the Air Management System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of theAir Management System market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Air Management System Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of Component, System, Platform, End Users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Air Management System.

