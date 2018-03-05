Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size, Capacity Overview, Growth And Forecasts Report 2018 To 2025

This is a specialized and detailed study on the existing Agricultural Crop Insurance industry. It examines the trends in the market as well as its forecast to 2025.

This report studies the Agricultural Crop Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Agricultural Crop Insurance market by product type and applications.

The major players in global market include

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

ICICI Lombard

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, Premiums, market share and growth Rate of Agricultural Crop Insurance in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America covers USA and Canada

Europe covers Germany, France, UK and Italy

Asia Pacific covers China, India, Japan and Korea

Africa

Latin America

On the basis on the type, this report covers

MPCI

Hail

On the basis on the Distribution Channel, this report covers

Digital & Direct Channel

Bancassurance

Agencies

Brokers

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/580167

Table of Contents –

1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Crop Insurance 1

1.2 Classification of Agricultural Crop Insurance by Types 1

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Premiums Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 1

1.2.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Premiums Market Share by Types in 2017 2

1.2.3 MPCI 2

1.2.4 Hail 3

1.3 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market by Distribution Channel 3

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Comparison by Distribution Channels (2013-2025) 3

1.3.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Share Comparison by Distribution Channels in 2017 4

1.4 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market by Regions 5

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 5

1.4.2 North America (USA and Canada) Agricultural Crop Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 6

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy) Agricultural Crop Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 7

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea and India) Agricultural Crop Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 8

1.4.5 Latin America Agricultural Crop Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 9

1.4.6 Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.7 RoW Agricultural Crop Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.5 Global Market Size of Agricultural Crop Insurance (2013-2025) 12

…

2 Analysis of Agricultural Crop Insurance Industry Key Players 13

2.1 PICC 13

2.1.1 Company Profile 13

2.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 14

2.1.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 14

2.2 Zurich (RCIS) 15

2.2.1 Company Profile 15

2.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 16

2.2.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 17

2.3 Chubb 17

2.3.1 Company Profile 17

2.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 18

2.3.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 18

2.4 QBE 18

2.4.1 Company Profile 18

2.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 19

2.4.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 20

2.5 China United Property Insurance (CUPI) 20

2.5.1 Company Profile 20

2.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 21

2.5.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 21

2.6 American Financial Group 22

2.6.1 Company Profile 22

2.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 22

2.6.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 23

2.7 Prudential 23

2.7.1 Company Profile 23

2.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 24

2.7.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 24

2.8 XL Catlin 25

2.8.1 Company Profile 25

2.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 26

2.8.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 26

2.9 Everest Re Group 26

2.9.1 Company Profile 26

2.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 28

2.9.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 28

2.10 Endurance Specialty 28

2.10.1 Company Profile 28

2.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 30

2.10.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 30

2.11 CUNA Mutual 30

2.11.1 Company Profile 30

2.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 31

2.11.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 31

2.12 Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) 32

2.12.1 Company Profile 32

2.12.2 Products, Services and Solutions 33

2.12.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 33

2.13 Tokio Marine 34

2.13.1 Company Profile 34

2.13.2 Products, Services and Solutions 35

2.13.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 35

2.14 CGB Diversified Services 35

2.14.1 Company Profile 35

2.14.2 Products, Services and Solutions 36

2.14.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 37

2.15 Farmers Mutual Hail 37

2.15.1 Company Profile 37

2.15.2 Products, Services and Solutions 38

2.15.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 38

2.16 Archer Daniels Midland 38

2.16.1 Company Profile 38

2.16.2 Products, Services and Solutions 39

2.16.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 39

2.17 ICICI Lombard 40

2.17.1 Company Profile 40

2.17.2 Products, Services and Solutions 41

2.17.3 Premiums and Loss Ratio 41

…

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/report/global-agricultural-crop-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- sales@qyresearchgroups.com

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com