3D Motion Capture System Market to 2023: Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities

Market Scenario:

The 3D motion capture systems is a real-time motion capture technology. The 3D motion capture feature enables the recreation of complex and realistic physical movements by simplifying them ideal for use. The 3D motion capture system consist of hardware such as sensors, cameras, and other accessories. With the use of these optical cameras and other hardware reach to the highest growth of the 3D motion capture market during the forecast period.

The study indicates that the 3D Motion Capture Market is method to digitally record and capture the movement data that is mapped on a digital model in 3D software. It is used for creating and animating new characters and models & has the largest market size in the media and entertainment application in the forecast period. It is widely used for the purpose of broadcast, live shows, film production, and gaming.

The global The 3D motion capture systems market is expected to grow at USD ~187 Billion by 2023, at ~9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Motion Analysis Corporation (U.S),

Codamotion (U.K),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S),

Noraxon (U.S), Inc.,

Northern Digital Inc. (NDI),

Optitrack (U.S),

Phasespace (U.S)Inc.,

Phoenix Technologies (U.S),

Qualisys AB (Sweden),

Synertial Labs Ltd (U.K),

VICON Motion Systems Ltd.(U.K),

Xsens Technologies B.V (Netherlands)

Segments:

The global 3D motion capture system market has been segmented on the basis of type, system, end users and region.

3D motion capture system Market by Type:

Hardware

Cameras

Sensors/LEDs

Accessories

Communication Devices

Software

Packaged Software

Plug-in Software

Services

Consulting and Planning

Installation

Training, Support and Maintenances

Others



3D motion capture system Market by System:

Optical 3D Motion Capture SystemActive 3D Motion Capture System

Passive 3D Motion Capture System3D Depth SensingTime to Flight

Structured Light

Market less 3D Motion Capture System

Underwater Motion Capture System



Non-Optical 3D Motion Capture System:

Mechanical System

Inertial System

Electromagnetic System

3D Motion Capture system Market by End-User:

Media and Entertainment

Animation

Movement Science

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Engineering and Design Industrial

Education

Others

3D Motion Capture system Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D Motion Capture system market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements in pixel motion and high definition clarity in X,Y,Z coordinate of angular momentum in all three directions of motion analysis has driven the market of 3D motion capture system in North America and has become the leading in 3D Motion Capture system market. The study reveals that Europe region is expected to show a positive growth in the 3D Motion Capture system market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have a fair share in the 3D Motion Capture system market.

Intended Audience

Software investors

3D Motion Capture solution vendors

Motion Capture Production

Original Equipment Manufacturing(OEMs)

Research Organizations

Technology standards organizations, forums, and associations

Governments and investment communities

Analysts and strategic business planners

Motion Tracking

3D Motion Capture system service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Motion Capture Management Service Provider

Motion Capture Equipment Providers

Motion Capture Agencies

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of the 3D motion capture system Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D motion capture systems market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the 3D motion capture system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, end-user and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 3D motion capture system market.

