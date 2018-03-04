FED Publishing Releases New Book, “The 3 R’s of an Inspired Life: Reflect, Renew, Refresh” by Karen Marie Lewman

The 3 R’s of an Inspired Life: Reflect, Renew, Refresh, by Karen Marie Lewman, can help you inject positivity into your life.

Monarch Beach, CA, USA — Karen Marie Lewman’s The 3 R’s of an Inspired Life: Reflect, Renew, Refresh is an inspirational, motivational journal and calendar with weekly photos, quotes and affirmations. It is so important to maintain balance, peace, joy and love as we go about our days. Sometimes though, it is not easy.

“Reflect, Renew and Refresh, The 3 R’s for an Inspired Life,” was created to inspire, uplift and give hope to those going through challenging times. Whether it is an illness, a financial hardship, relationship issues, depression, unhappiness in your personal or professional life or any problem that needs solving, “Reflect, Renew and Refresh” can help.

I have always believed in the power of positive motivation, inspiration and nourishment of one’s self. It is only then, that we can assist others. I am grateful for this opportunity to assist you in your quest for happiness, peace, love, harmony and healing.

I currently live in Monarch Beach, CA with my loving husband of 33 years. I am so appreciative of his support, guidance and love through the years. We give thanks to be able to Reflect, Renew and Refresh by enjoying daily runs and hikes along the beach, watching the waves, being in nature and being together.

“Reflect, Renew and Refresh” is my 2nd book along with “Take a Moment: Inspirational Darts to the Heart” which was published in 2016. My intention is to bring light, love and healing to others through my words, photos and affirmations.

Genre – Inspirational, Motivational, Self-Help, Affirmative, Positivity, Healing, Wisdom, Encouragement, Joyful, Quotations, Recovery, Uplifting, Well-Being, Empowering, Life Affirming, Nurturing, Prospering, Enriching

The 3 R’s of an Inspired Life: Reflect, Renew, Refresh ISBN 9781506905389, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 276 page print book version, ISBN 9781506905372 is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.